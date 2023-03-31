Q&A: Health care most pressing issue for trans Manitobans, advocate says

Finding timely access to trans health care is the most pressing issue facing Manitoba’s trans community, according to a Winnipeg-based advocate.

Kai Solomon joined Global News Winnipeg Morning host Gabrielle Marchand on Friday to talk about their experiences and what folks outside the community can do to be good allies on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Q: Visibility, what does that mean to you?

A: Well, I work in a school, so for me, visibility is being out and proud of being trans for all the students that I work with. I work in a high school and I work in St. James. There are a lot of trans kids there, and having somebody that they can look up to as a role model and to be visible as myself kind of helps them feel more comfortable and safe being themselves.

Q: Talk to us about your experience, what you’ve been through and how you share that?

A: Well, I didn’t realize that I was trans – I’m trans-non-binary and I use they/them pronouns – I didn’t realize that I was trans until I was, like, 30 years old. So it was a struggle. I struggled with mental health and stuff before that. But then, when I figured this out, it was kind of like a light-bulb thing where I’m, like, ‘Oh, this is who I’m supposed to be.’ Since then, I try to educate people about trans people and about how to be a good ally.

Q: What does a good ally look like in your opinion?

A: A good ally is somebody who accepts trans people for who they are, but also will advocate for them, themselves … Having somebody else be, like, ‘Hey, by the way…,’ it kind of helps. It kind of takes the pressure off of me. And always making sure you are keeping up to date on trans issues and stuff like that. I know that’s in the news a lot lately and I think we are people, and that’s just how it needs to be.

Q: Speaking of that news cycle, when you see what’s happening in other countries, happening south of the border, what are your thoughts?

A: It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart to know that we’re not seen as people. We’re not seen as valid. And I’m glad here in Canada, we are. I know there’s some work that we need to do, but we’re at least valid. And there’s laws that kind of protect us against things.

Q: Let’s talk about the picture here at home. What work needs to be done here in Manitoba?

A: I think there’s a lot that needs to be done in Manitoba. But you can’t just pinpoint one thing. I think the fact that our driver’s licence has been changed to have the ‘X’ marker as well is great.

I think we need more trans health care. I think our trans health care is understaffed and underfunded. It doesn’t help the youth who are trying to get care. They can’t because there’s a huge waiting list. So I think there needs to be more funding.

Q: How important are mental health supports or role models like yourself? Or peer supports? What kind of difference can that make for young people?

A: It makes all the difference. From what I know, I’m the only staff member in the St. James Assiniboia School Division to be trans. So I have this kind of weight on my shoulder, I guess, to be a good role model, but also to kind of provide mental health support and resources when I can. And I think it really honestly helps them. It saves lives to be visible. So that’s why this is a very special day. It’s like everyone needs to know … we are here.

Q: What’s your message to Manitobans today?

A: Trans people are here. We are here, we are queer. And I just hope that you love us for who we are.