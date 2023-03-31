West Lorne hoping for Kraft Hockeyville win to make arena less crowded

Send this page to someone via email

Voting is now open for Kraft Hockeyville, and with West Lorne decked out in gold and black, the community is asking everybody to vote as much as possible.

West Lorne is one of four finalists in the national contest, which offers $250,000 to the winning community for upgrades to the arena. The winning community also receives the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game.

West Lorne is the only Ontario-based community left; the other finalists are Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., and Ste. Anne, Man.

If West Lorne wins, the $250,000 prize would go toward upgrading the West Lorne Arena by expanding the warm area of the rink and installing a new entrance with larger doors, along with turning the existing skate-sharpening/office area into a dressing room.

Story continues below advertisement

Community officials say the current setup of four small dressing rooms is not enough during the busy hockey season, especially during tournaments. With record numbers in the under-7 division and 11 minor hockey teams plus a men’s and women’s league, West Lorne Minor Hockey Association president Kevin Summers says the prize from winning would be a great help.

“We’re looking to keep growing this organization and keep these kids coming in and we can’t do that with the space we have,” Summers said.

The campaign behind West Lorne was a last-minute affair Summers said, but the community rallied to get over 800 submissions in under a week to get the community into the final four.

“You really can’t put into words the unity that’s come from this and the support from everyone,” Summers said.

Both Summers and West Elgin Coun. Bill Denning say that win or lose, the momentum from Kraft Hockeyville will help bring together the communities of West Lorne, Rodney and Dutton for years to come.

“It’s kind of like we’ve been waiting for this to bring us all together,” Denning said. “We’ve created a bond in our communities that has never been there before and I couldn’t be more proud of how people have come together.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the kickoff to voting, which opened at 9 a.m. Friday, there was a poignant moment when the family of the late West Elgin Mayor Duncan McPhail, who died on March 11, came forward to speak to the gathered crowd inside the arena.

“Duncan would just love this, and he would be so proud of everyone coming together to make this happen,” said Norma McPhail, Duncan’s widow.

“I know he’s cheering us on and let’s do it for Duncan.”

View image in full screen The family of the late West Elgin Mayor Duncan McPhail speaks at the West Lorne arena ahead of voting for Kraft Hockeyville opening on March 31, 2023. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL

New York Islanders centreman Bo Horvat, who grew up in Rodney and learned the game as a West Lorne Comet, posted a video message of support for the community on Thursday.

“I have so many fond memories of playing in West Lorne and being a West Lorne Comet,” said Horvat, commenting on being able to win the 2003 Silver Stick for his division as a lasting memory.

Story continues below advertisement

Reminiscing on his time spent playing minor hockey, attending power skating sessions, or just going to public skating at the West Lorne Arena, Horvat ended his message by wishing the community the best of luck in winning the contest and asking everyone to vote.

“To bring Kraft Hockeyville to West Lorne would be pretty special,” Horvat said.

Two current West Lorne Comets, Mason Toth and Hunter Gill, tell Global News the Kraft Hockeyville campaign has been a lot of fun and seeing the support from people like Horvat adds to how special it is.

“It’s really fun being a part of the West Lorne Comets, especially because Bo Horvat played for the Comets,” said Toth, a U11 rep player.

To help get the vote out, West Lorne is hosting a plethora of activities Friday and Saturday at the West Lorne Arena and West Elgin Secondary School.

On Friday at the arena, the West Elgin Secondary School varsity hockey team will take on high school alums starting at 1:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the puck drops between the U18 West Lorne Comets and past professional Comets alums, including Horvat’s brother Cal playing and father Tim coaching.

On Saturday, things kick off with the women’s alum game at 8 a.m., followed by the U7, U8, U9 and U11 teams hitting the ice until 1 p.m. when a free public skate will take place until 2:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The festivities will then move to the West Elgin Secondary School, where there will be music and a kids’ zone with a hockey skills competition at 3 p.m. featuring special guests.

Voting is unlimited and available through hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca until 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner will be announced during Saturday night’s first Hockey Night in Canada game.