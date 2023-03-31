Belleville, Ont. woman $250K richer after scratch ticket win

See more sharing options

A trip to the convenience store proved fruitful for a Belleville, Ont. woman.

April Abrams, 47, bought a winning Instant 25x Multiplier scratch ticket worth $250,000.

She made the purchase at the Shop N Joy on College Street in Belleville.

“I usually buy Crossword tickets, but I decided to switch things up. My favourite colour is purple, and this ticket is purple, so I bought it,” she said.

With the winnings, Abrams plans to pay off bills, complete home renovations and invest.

She’d also like to make a trip to Calgary to visit family.

