Belleville, Ont. woman $250K richer after scratch ticket win

A trip to the convenience store proved fruitful for a Belleville, Ont. woman.
April Abrams, 47, bought a winning Instant 25x Multiplier scratch ticket worth $250,000.
She made the purchase at the Shop N Joy on College Street in Belleville.
“I usually buy Crossword tickets, but I decided to switch things up. My favourite colour is purple, and this ticket is purple, so I bought it,” she said.
With the winnings, Abrams plans to pay off bills, complete home renovations and invest.
She’d also like to make a trip to Calgary to visit family.
Trending Now
Frontenac County program training regular people to save lives
Comments