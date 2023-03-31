One person dead after house fire on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., say one person is dead after a house fire Thursday night on Montreal Street.

Kingston Fire and Rescue attended the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Two people were sent to hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead at hospital while the other remains in critical condition.

Kingston police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Kingston Police are working in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshalls Office, Coroner’s Office and Kingston Fire and Rescue.

Kingston police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have information to contact Detective Const. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or via email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca.