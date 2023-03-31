Menu

Canada

Man in custody, 2 people including police officer injured in Mississauga crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 10:14 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two people, including a police officer, have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that the crash took place in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Wolfdale Road area in Mississauga, Ont.

Three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the collision.

Police say the officer and a citizen were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One man was taken into custody for impaired driving.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

