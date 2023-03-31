Man in custody, 2 people including police officer injured in Mississauga crash

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two people, including a police officer, have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that the crash took place in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Wolfdale Road area in Mississauga, Ont.
Three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the collision.
Police say the officer and a citizen were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
One man was taken into custody for impaired driving.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.
