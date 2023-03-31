Man in custody, 2 people including police officer injured in Mississauga crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Two people, including a police officer, have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that the crash took place in the Burnhamthorpe Road West and Wolfdale Road area in Mississauga, Ont.

Three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the collision.

Police say the officer and a citizen were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in west Mississauga

One man was taken into custody for impaired driving.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement