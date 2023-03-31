70-year-old woman killed in crash in Wilmot on Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In a release, police say emergency services were dispatched to the collision at the intersection of Nafziger and Carmel Koch roads at around 7:30 a.m.

The woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 19-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A number of roads in the area were closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.

