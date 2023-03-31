Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

70-year-old woman killed in crash in Wilmot on Thursday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 10:56 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

In a release, police say emergency services were dispatched to the collision at the intersection of Nafziger and Carmel Koch roads at around 7:30 a.m.

Read more: Police ask for public’s help in finding man ‘unlawfully at large’ in Waterloo Region

The woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 19-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A number of roads in the area were closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener newsFatal CollisionWaterloo Regional PoliceWilmot NewswilmotWilmot TownshipNafziger RoadCarmel Koch Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers