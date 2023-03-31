Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

10th annual Spark Photo Festival launches Saturday in Peterborough area

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 10:36 am
Click to play video: '10th annual Spark Photo Festival launches Saturday in Peterborough area'
10th annual Spark Photo Festival launches Saturday in Peterborough area
The 10th annual Spark Photo Festival gets underway April 1st. During the month of April the public can view 29 exhibits, with work from more than 100 photographers, across Peterborough, the Kawarthas and Northumberland County. Caley Bedore reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 10th annual Spark Photo Festival gets underway Saturday in Peterborough, the Kawarthas and Northumberland County.

During the month of April, the public will have the chance to view the works of more than 100 photographers in 29 exhibits across the region.

“Over the years it has become a beloved part of spring,” said festival director Jennifer MacKenzie.

“Everyone is out and about and driving around, from Brighton to Fenelon Falls and all the points in between, we have such a variety of exhibits.”

Read more: SPARK Photo Festival gearing up for 10th anniversary

One of those exhibits, she said, is a celebration of the past decade of top festival photos.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year we have our showcase exhibit, Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Juried Exhibit Winners, which is a celebration of 10 years of winning images,” MacKenzie said. “That will be on display at the YMCA Balsillie Family Branch.”

She added this year’s juried exhibit, titled Water, is on display at Chasing the Cheese, in Peterborough.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Highlights from Grey Cup Festival

Along with the past, MacKenzie said they are also looking toward the future.

Trending Now
More on Entertainment

“This year we have a new exhibit called Light the SPARK: Emerging Artists Exhibit,” she said.

“It is the culmination of a program that we started in January, for photographers who have never exhibited before, so we guide them through the process of exhibiting their work and it is so exciting to see it coming together.”

Read more: Learn more about Exposure Alberta’s Photography Festival

She added the exhibits are displayed in public places and local businesses across the region.

“This year people can also download the free Toureka! app,” MacKenzie said. “There is a map and list of the exhibits so you can plan your festival route that way as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can find a full list of exhibit locations you can visit the Spark Photo Festival Website.

Photographythings to doArt FestivalSpark Photo Festivalpeterborough festivalPeterborough Spark Photo Festivalspring eventsspring festivals
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers