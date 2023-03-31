Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured after crash in Cloverdale: Surrey RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 12:47 am
Motorcycle crash View image in full screen
A motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured after the two riders lost control and crashed along Fraser Highway Thursday evening in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and a second rider is in hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP says the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday while both motorcycles were travelling eastbound along Fraser Highway near 182nd Street.

Read more: Should North Shore Rescue teams get more medical training? Study’s finding raises question

Mounties say the two riders lost control and struck the center median.

“Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to this collision. The investigation is still in the very early stages,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ Chilliwack, B.C. shooting leaves man in serious condition

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties told Global News the stretch of highway around 182nd Street in Cloverdale will be closed down for several hours while they investigate.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area between 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-48956.

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver woman earns Carnegie Medal for saving teen’s life'
West Vancouver woman earns Carnegie Medal for saving teen’s life
Cloiverdale Motorcyclist killedCloverdale Motorcyclist killedMarch 30 Fraser Highway crashmotorcycle crash surrey fatalMotorcyclist killed SurreyRCMP motorcyclists injuredSurrey RCMP motorcyclist
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers