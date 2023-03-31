Motorcyclist killed, another seriously injured after crash in Cloverdale: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and a second rider is in hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP says the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday while both motorcycles were travelling eastbound along Fraser Highway near 182nd Street.

Mounties say the two riders lost control and struck the center median.

“Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to this collision. The investigation is still in the very early stages,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties told Global News the stretch of highway around 182nd Street in Cloverdale will be closed down for several hours while they investigate.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area between 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-48956.