Crime

Quebec pedophile hunters face child pornography distribution charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 7:19 pm
Gatineau Police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. View image in full screen
Gatineau Police cruiser in downtown Ottawa, Ontario on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Members of a self-proclaimed group of Quebec pedophile hunters have been arrested and face 38 charges including distribution of child pornography.

Gatineau police say six people were arrested Thursday as part of a crackdown on the vigilante group.

Five of the suspects, four men and a woman aged 24 to 27, face charges of distributing child pornography.

Read more: Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Some of them also face charges of intimidation and forcible confinement while a sixth suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby Western Quebec region, faces criminal harassment, intimidation and forcible confinement charges.

Police say the group’s activities were widely advertised on social media with the alleged vigilantes filming their meetings with alleged pedophiles after contacting them online.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to receiving, possessing child porn'
Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to receiving, possessing child porn

Const. Andrée East, a Gatineau police spokeswoman, says the distribution of child pornography charges relate to the methods that are alleged to have been used to corner suspects, using explicit photos faked to make it look like they were underage to lure people.

“There were exchanges of photos during conversations (online) and what the law says, when you share a photo, that it is explicit pornographic material and that you claim that it represents a person of age minor, even if it really isn’t, it becomes child pornography,” she said.

“It’s considered as such, even if in truth it doesn’t really represent the body of a minor person.”

Read more: Montreal elementary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving five girls

Police say they were informed of the group’s activities in January and told those taking part that they didn’t condone the methods and should stop.

Story continues below advertisement

None of the people targeted by the group have been charged, but some have filed police complaints.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

