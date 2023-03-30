Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Staff reassigned to children’s ICU in Winnipeg, some surgeries postponed: Shared Health

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 6:56 pm
Shared Health says roughly 10 staff are being temporarily reassigned to help at Health Sciences Centre Children’s ICU due to an influx of kids sick with respiratory illness. View image in full screen
Shared Health says roughly 10 staff are being temporarily reassigned to help at Health Sciences Centre Children’s ICU due to an influx of kids sick with respiratory illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An influx of  kids sick with respiratory illness at the children’s pediatric intensive care unit (PICU)  in Winnipeg has forced a staff shakeup that may result in the postponement of some non-urgent surgeries, health officials say.

Shared Health says roughly 10 staff — including some from pediatric surgical and recovery units — are being temporarily reassigned to help at Health Sciences Centre Children’s ICU.

Read more: Children’s ER seeing ‘unprecedented’ patient levels in Winnipeg as feds secure more pain medications

Officials say a resurgence in respiratory illness circulating in the province is to blame for an uptick in kids ending up in the hospital’s ICU.

There were 17 kids receiving intensive care in the PICU as of Thursday morning. The PICU’s normal baseline capacity is nine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Update on COVID-19 boosters'
Update on COVID-19 boosters

“A significant number of these patients were experiencing medically complex cases that were further complicated by respiratory illness, including infants and young children,” Shared Health said in an online statement.

There were 51 patients in the hospital’s neonatal ICU Thursday morning. The normal baseline capacity there is 50.

Meanwhile, Shared Health says the number of kids visiting the ER with influenza-like symptoms has increased from a low of 22 on March 18 to 47 on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Read more: Children’s ER seeing ‘unprecedented’ patient levels in Winnipeg as feds secure more pain medications

Shared Health didn’t say how long it expects the latest staff reassignments will be in place.

While all urgent and life-threatening surgeries will continue to be performed, Shared Health said some non-urgent procedures will be postponed.

Story continues below advertisement

Families of affected patients will be contacted, officials said.

Click to play video: 'New downtown exhibit compares Winnipeg’s COVID-19 response to the Spanish Flu'
New downtown exhibit compares Winnipeg’s COVID-19 response to the Spanish Flu
Children’s HospitalERNICURespiratory Illnessshared healthPICUHealth Sceinces Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers