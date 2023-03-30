Mpox resurfaces in Montreal with 2 new cases confirmed: Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

In an update Thursday, Montreal public health (DRSP) announced that cases of mpox had resurfaced in Montreal.

The DRSP said two new cases were diagnosed in the Montreal area on March 17, after several months without any new infections.

From May to October of 2022, there were 400 probable and confirmed cases in the city.

Just over a month ago, on Feb. 14, Quebec’s health ministry declared the outbreak over in the province.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, continues to consider the global situation related to mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

Mpox — which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions — was first declared a global health emergency by the WHO in July 2022.

“The epidemic continues to disproportionately affect men who have sexual relations with other men and the dominant mode of transmission remains direct contact with an infected person during sexual intercourse,” the DRSP said on its website.

Officials said both new infections are in men who contracted the illness elsewhere.

“These are men who have sex with men, who acquired the disease through sexual contact while travelling to countries where local transmission is documented,” the DRSP said.

One of the two individuals had received one dose of vaccine, while the other had the two recommended doses. Both presented with typical symptoms without complications. Neither required hospitalization.

Public health says that vaccination with Imvamune reduces the risk of infection and the seriousness of the illness.

“Complete primary vaccination consists of 2 doses at least 28 days apart,” according to public health.

Because of limited quantities of vaccines during the beginning stages of the outbreak in 2022, only one dose was being offered to people who were eligible. That changed at the beginning of October when the second dose was made available.

Public health estimates that 54 per cent of Montreal’s at-risk population has received a first dose of vaccine against mpox, but only around 24 per cent have gotten a second dose.

Public health indicated that analysis of the city’s water suggests there is no local sustained transmission of the disease in Montreal.

Local transmission, however, has been detected in Toronto and other North American cities in 2023, prompting health officials to issue a warning.

Physicians must maintain their vigilance and continue to promote vaccination for people who are eligible.

— With a file from Reuters