Health

New Brunswick accelerates process to license out-of-province nurses

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 11:20 am
Horizon Health Network brings in initiatives to better retain health-care workers
Physician and nurse recruitment is a top priority for Horizon Health Network as they struggle with emergency room wait times. Suzanne Lapointe tells us about some of the initiatives they’re trying out to better retain their new hires. – Feb 13, 2023
The Nurses Association of New Brunswick says it is making it easier for nurses from other parts of Canada to work in the province.

It says new rules in effect Wednesday will accelerate the registration and licensing process for out-of-province nurses, including by waiving criminal background checks and application fees.

Read more: Nova Scotia health care announcements raise eyebrows in New Brunswick

The association says it is working on a plan to also speed up the registration and licensing of internationally educated registered nurses.

Association president Julie Weir says she believes these changes will help address the nurse shortage in the province.

New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch welcomed the new rules, saying the government looks forward to further conversations with the association.

However, Denise LeBlanc Kwaw, chief executive officer of the association, says expedited registration of nurses is a short-term solution and the province needs to update the Nurses Act.

New Brunswick premier says he wants to avoid bidding war for nurses amid N.S. bonus

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.

Health CareNursesHealth Care Workersnurse shortageNB health careNew Brunswick nursesNB nursesNurses Association of New Brunswick
© 2023 The Canadian Press

