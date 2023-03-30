New Brunswick accelerates process to license out-of-province nurses

Send this page to someone via email

The Nurses Association of New Brunswick says it is making it easier for nurses from other parts of Canada to work in the province.

It says new rules in effect Wednesday will accelerate the registration and licensing process for out-of-province nurses, including by waiving criminal background checks and application fees.

The association says it is working on a plan to also speed up the registration and licensing of internationally educated registered nurses.

Association president Julie Weir says she believes these changes will help address the nurse shortage in the province.

New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch welcomed the new rules, saying the government looks forward to further conversations with the association.

However, Denise LeBlanc Kwaw, chief executive officer of the association, says expedited registration of nurses is a short-term solution and the province needs to update the Nurses Act.

