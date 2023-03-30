2 teen girls repeatedly sexually assaulted by Toronto private school teacher, police allege

See more sharing options

An arrest has been made after a Toronto private school teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls whom he taught, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Thursday that between January 2012 and June 2020, the man worked as a teacher at Bond Academy Private School, located on Birchmount Road, south of Ellesmere Road.

While teaching and coaching two teen girls, police allege the man repeatedly sexually assaulted them.

Investigators said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Police said an investigation was launched this month and an arrest was made last week.

Toronto resident Royal Carney, 50, was arrested on March 23.

He faces two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Officers said Carney was employed as a teacher at Bond Academy Private School since Sept. 5, 2006.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.