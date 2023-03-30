Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 30

Flex programming at Saskatoon Public Schools, Mayor Charlie Clark on financial pressures, and Castiel seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Flex programming at Saskatoon Public Schools explained
Flex programming allows students to receive their education while participating in athletics or the arts.
Mark Peterson, vice-principal at City Park School, explains the program and how students continue to learn in a non-traditional environment.
Chris Carr also speaks with Rylan Wiens, a former student who was involved in the program at Saskatoon Public Schools.
Saskatoon faces budget challenges: Mayor Charlie Clark
Saskatoon city finances are coming under pressure from higher fuel costs and from snow removal costs above what was originally budgeted.
The city is also seeing lower revenue in other areas, including transit and leisure centres.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses how an increase in municipal revenue sharing from the province will impact the city’s budget.
Castiel the kitten seeks a new home: Adopt a Pet
Jemma Omidian introduces us to Castiel, a five-month-old kitten at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.
Omidian also has details on the shelter’s new adoption ambassador program and how the public can get involved.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 30
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 30.
Comments