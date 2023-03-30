Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 30

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 11:07 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 30
WATCH: Below seasonal temps to end the month — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, March 30, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Flex programming at Saskatoon Public Schools, Mayor Charlie Clark on financial pressures, and Castiel seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 30, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Flex programming at Saskatoon Public Schools explained

Flex programming allows students to receive their education while participating in athletics or the arts.

Mark Peterson, vice-principal at City Park School, explains the program and how students continue to learn in a non-traditional environment.

Chris Carr also speaks with Rylan Wiens, a former student who was involved in the program at Saskatoon Public Schools.

Flex programming at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatoon faces budget challenges: Mayor Charlie Clark

Saskatoon city finances are coming under pressure from higher fuel costs and from snow removal costs above what was originally budgeted.

The city is also seeing lower revenue in other areas, including transit and leisure centres.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses how an increase in municipal revenue sharing from the province will impact the city’s budget.

Saskatoon facing budget challenges: Mayor Charlie Clark

Castiel the kitten seeks a new home: Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian introduces us to Castiel, a five-month-old kitten at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Omidian also has details on the shelter’s new adoption ambassador program and how the public can get involved.

Castiel the kitten seeks a new home: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 30

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 30.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 30
City of SaskatoonAdopt a PetFamily MattersCharlie ClarkSaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonKittenMayor Charile ClarkSaskatooon SPCAFlex Programming
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

