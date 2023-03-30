Menu

Education

Professors end strike at Quebec’s Université Laval, approve conciliator deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 10:25 am
Professors at Université Laval in Quebec City have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a deal brokered by a conciliator, putting an end to their indefinite general strike.

About 93 per cent of the 800 teachers who voted Wednesday accepted the deal, which was also approved by the university.

Professors were back at work Thursday after about 1,300 walked off the job March 13.

Read more: Professors begin indefinite general strike at Quebec City’s Université Laval

The union did not release details of the deal but said it included wage gains.

The university said Wednesday night that classes would resume according to the usual schedule on Friday or by Monday at the latest.

Université Laval said it would hold a news conference later today.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

