Woman arrested after theft, assault at downtown Peterborough store: police

A woman is facing a robbery charge following an incident at a downtown store in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 a.m., a loss prevention officer at a business in the area of Brock Street and George Street North contacted police about a woman who had allegedly left the store with unpaid items.

The woman then punched the security officer in the face when confronted, police said.

Police searched the area, found the suspect a few blocks away, and arrested her.

The 37-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with robbery with violence.

Police say she was held in custody and made a court appearance later Wednesday.