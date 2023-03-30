Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after theft, assault at downtown Peterborough store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 9:53 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman following a reported theft and assault at a downtown store on March 29, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A woman is facing a robbery charge following an incident at a downtown store in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 a.m., a loss prevention officer at a business in the area of Brock Street and George Street North contacted police about a woman who had allegedly left the store with unpaid items.

Read more: SIU investigates after Peterborough, Ont. police dog bites suspect in vehicle theft

The woman then punched the security officer in the face when confronted, police said.

Trending Now

Police searched the area, found the suspect a few blocks away, and arrested her.

The 37-year-old Peterborough woman was charged with robbery with violence.

Police say she was held in custody and made a court appearance later Wednesday.

