Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Pawlowski out as Independence Party leader in Alberta

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 9:14 pm
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. View image in full screen
Artur Pawlowski speaks in a video recorded on Saturday, May 8, 2021, as he and his brother Dawid are arrested. Credit: Artur Pawlowski/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Independence Party of Alberta (IPA) is without a leader again.

Tuesday evening, IPA president Dan Duggan released a letter saying the party decided to part ways with Artur Pawlowski six months after he won the party’s leadership race.

“The Independence Party has a party platform and policies that reflect the hope of Albertans as an independent nation,” the statement reads.

“Art Pawlowski has not reflected this vision in a way that properly aligns with what the party and our platform need to convey and communicate to Albertans.”

Two hours later, Pawlowski said he “could not submit to the demands” of party leadership “who turned this party into the very thing that we are fighting against,” hinting at a dictatorial leadership group.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Far-right German politician Christine Anderson given Calgary ‘white hat’ welcome by supporters

“I truly believe that this party has been infiltrated for a simple reason: we grew too big, too fast and we had become a real tangible threat to the corrupted establishment.”

He also claimed a “transgender secretary (was) spearheading this attack.”

The news came on his 50th birthday.

On Wednesday, the party issued a clarification, thanking Pawlowski for his service.

Click to play video: 'Closing remarks heard in Artur Pawlowski trial'
Closing remarks heard in Artur Pawlowski trial

The party also said it had concerns its messaging was “being drowned out by more narrow concerns of a minority of Albertans.”

Trending Now

The party said it embraces all Albertans regardless of race, gender identity, religion or culture and rejects discrimination of any type.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Pawlowski was given the opportunity to return to the message of Alberta independence on many occasions and refused to do so,” IPA said Wednesday, adding his words were putting the party “at risk.”

The party said it tried to “move on with mutual dignity and respect” but when it was refused, the board removed him under the party’s bylaws.

Recent polling from multiple pollsters show IPA’s support provincewide in the low single digits. The provincial election is expected to be called for May 29.

More on Politics
AlbertaAlberta politicsAlberta electionArtur PawlowskiAlberta SeparatismAlberta Independence PartyIndependence Party of Alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers