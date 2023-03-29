Pawlowski out as Independence Party leader in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Independence Party of Alberta (IPA) is without a leader again.

Tuesday evening, IPA president Dan Duggan released a letter saying the party decided to part ways with Artur Pawlowski six months after he won the party’s leadership race.

“The Independence Party has a party platform and policies that reflect the hope of Albertans as an independent nation,” the statement reads.

“Art Pawlowski has not reflected this vision in a way that properly aligns with what the party and our platform need to convey and communicate to Albertans.”

Two hours later, Pawlowski said he “could not submit to the demands” of party leadership “who turned this party into the very thing that we are fighting against,” hinting at a dictatorial leadership group.

“I truly believe that this party has been infiltrated for a simple reason: we grew too big, too fast and we had become a real tangible threat to the corrupted establishment.”

He also claimed a “transgender secretary (was) spearheading this attack.”

The news came on his 50th birthday.

On Wednesday, the party issued a clarification, thanking Pawlowski for his service.

The party also said it had concerns its messaging was “being drowned out by more narrow concerns of a minority of Albertans.”

The party said it embraces all Albertans regardless of race, gender identity, religion or culture and rejects discrimination of any type.

“Mr. Pawlowski was given the opportunity to return to the message of Alberta independence on many occasions and refused to do so,” IPA said Wednesday, adding his words were putting the party “at risk.”

The party said it tried to “move on with mutual dignity and respect” but when it was refused, the board removed him under the party’s bylaws.

Recent polling from multiple pollsters show IPA’s support provincewide in the low single digits. The provincial election is expected to be called for May 29.