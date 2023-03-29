Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Recent Toronto transit violence prompts renewed calls for better cell service

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 9:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways'
Concerns raised over lack of cell service on Toronto subways
WATCH: Safety has been top of mind for commuters who rely on the TTC. Recent violent incidents have triggered renewed calls for better cell service for subway riders who may need to call 911. Shallima Maharaj reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A spate of random attacks on Toronto’s public transit system has triggered renewed calls for better cell service for subway riders.

While the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to allow cellular connectivity, Canada’s major carriers have yet to get on board.

A transit spokesperson told Global News via email that all cell users, regardless of carrier, have access to 911 service in the downtown area on Line 1, as well as between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway stations, and in open cut areas.

Read more: TTC increases outreach, expert calls for guaranteed income in response to violence

Currently, Freedom Mobile is the only wireless carrier that has signed on to provide service on the system.

Story continues below advertisement

The big three telecom companies — Rogers, Telus and Bell — have yet to do so.

“If my phone is from Bell or Rogers or Telus and I get to the subway, I should be able to use it,” said Toronto Centre councillor Chris Moise, who is also a member of the TTC’s board.

“We, as a city, need to push them and perhaps even embarrass them to actually do the right thing.”

Widely-accessible mobile networks are nothing new in other cities.

More on Canada

In Montreal, a mobile network is up and running, allowing commuters connectivity while travelling through tunnels, stations and in métro cars.

That achievement was made possible by a joint investment between Bell, Rogers, Telus and Vidéotron.

BAI Communications was awarded a 20-year contract for the rights to build and operate cellular infrastructure in the TTC’s subway system.

Trending Now

“In Montreal, part of the reason why it works differently is because back in 2013, Rogers, Bell, Telus, and Vidéotron all agreed to pay into building infrastructure,” said Rosa Addario, communications manager for OpenMedia.

“Because in Toronto the infrastructure is owned by an external company that they don’t have previous agreements with, they’re not willing to pay the money to that external company to just access the network.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing

Global News reached out to the three companies for response.

Bell and Telus did not reply. However, Rogers issued a response late Wednesday afternoon.

“Rider safety is a key concern for Torontonians. We recognize that connectivity plays an important role in public safety,” the statement started out. “We are committed to being part of the solution.”

In the meantime, a TTC spokesperson says they working to encourage carriers to sign on.

TTCToronto Transit Commission911Cell ServicePersonal SafetyCell service on transitCell service TTCSafety on public transit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers