Recent Toronto transit violence prompts renewed calls for better cell service

A spate of random attacks on Toronto’s public transit system has triggered renewed calls for better cell service for subway riders.

While the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to allow cellular connectivity, Canada’s major carriers have yet to get on board.

A transit spokesperson told Global News via email that all cell users, regardless of carrier, have access to 911 service in the downtown area on Line 1, as well as between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway stations, and in open cut areas.

Currently, Freedom Mobile is the only wireless carrier that has signed on to provide service on the system.

The big three telecom companies — Rogers, Telus and Bell — have yet to do so.

“If my phone is from Bell or Rogers or Telus and I get to the subway, I should be able to use it,” said Toronto Centre councillor Chris Moise, who is also a member of the TTC’s board.

“We, as a city, need to push them and perhaps even embarrass them to actually do the right thing.”

Widely-accessible mobile networks are nothing new in other cities.

In Montreal, a mobile network is up and running, allowing commuters connectivity while travelling through tunnels, stations and in métro cars.

That achievement was made possible by a joint investment between Bell, Rogers, Telus and Vidéotron.

BAI Communications was awarded a 20-year contract for the rights to build and operate cellular infrastructure in the TTC’s subway system.

“In Montreal, part of the reason why it works differently is because back in 2013, Rogers, Bell, Telus, and Vidéotron all agreed to pay into building infrastructure,” said Rosa Addario, communications manager for OpenMedia.

“Because in Toronto the infrastructure is owned by an external company that they don’t have previous agreements with, they’re not willing to pay the money to that external company to just access the network.”

Global News reached out to the three companies for response.

Bell and Telus did not reply. However, Rogers issued a response late Wednesday afternoon.

“Rider safety is a key concern for Torontonians. We recognize that connectivity plays an important role in public safety,” the statement started out. “We are committed to being part of the solution.”

In the meantime, a TTC spokesperson says they working to encourage carriers to sign on.