Crime

Collision in East Vancouver leaves 40-year-old pedestrian in critical condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 6:50 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a collision that left a 40-year-old woman with critical injuries Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m., as the woman was crossing East 1st Avenue at Woodland Drive.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after vehicle collides with pedestrians in Vancouver

“Officers from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit believe the collision occurred when the victim, a woman who lives nearby, was attempting to cross East 1st Avenue, from the south side,” police said in a media release.

“As she stepped off the curb she was struck by a blue Mercedes C300 that was passing through the intersection.”

Woodland Drive is a greenway with a pedestrian-controlled traffic light at the 1st Avenue crossing, but police said it was not immediately clear who had the light.

Read more: Speeding driver arrested after hitting pedestrian: Surrey RCMP

Police said the driver remained at the scene, and alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant dashcam video is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

Click to play video: 'Driver arrested after pedestrian hit on Surrey sidewalk'
Driver arrested after pedestrian hit on Surrey sidewalk

 

