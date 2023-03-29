Missing girl, 15, may be with 26-year-old man, Selkirk RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, Man., who they say may be with a man.

Courtney Beardy was last seen at school last Friday, March 24. Police said the teen, previously known as Kegan Beardy, did not come home after classes.

Investigators said Wednesday Beardy may be in the company of a 26-year-old man.

Police haven’t identified the man or said if the pair were previously known to each other.

MISSING: 15yo Courtney Beardy, from RM of St Clements, last seen @ school Mar 24 & did not return home. She’s 5’5”, 115lbs w/ black hair & brn eyes. Last seen wearing black jacket & burgundy pants & was in the company of a 26yo male. Have info? Call Selkirk #rcmpmb @ 204-482-1222 pic.twitter.com/OtziNuY2f1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 29, 2023

They did say there have been recent sightings of the pair near Tim Hortons and McDonald’s restaurants on Main Street in Selkirk.

Police say they are worried about Beardy’s well-being.

Beardy is five-foot-five tall, 115 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with burgundy pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.