Crime

Saskatoon police arrest 3 in connection with sexual assault case, unlawful confinement

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:22 pm
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
A 21-year-old woman was confined, assaulted, and sexually assaulted at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Witney Ave. North. Officers were not able to safely rescue her until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. . File / Global News
Three people have been charged by the Saskatoon Police Service in relation to a sexual assault that happened on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman was confined, assaulted and sexually assaulted at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Witney Ave. North.

Officers were not able to safely rescue her until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault, unlawful confinement, and uttering threats.

A 20-year-old was arrested and faces charges of assault and unlawful confinement.

A 13-year-old girl was also arrested and is charged with unlawful confinement.

Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon CrimeSexual assault casesaskatoon investigationssaskatoon arrestspolice witney ave
