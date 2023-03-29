Saskatoon police arrest 3 in connection with sexual assault case, unlawful confinement

See more sharing options

Three people have been charged by the Saskatoon Police Service in relation to a sexual assault that happened on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman was confined, assaulted and sexually assaulted at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Witney Ave. North.

Officers were not able to safely rescue her until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault, unlawful confinement, and uttering threats.

A 20-year-old was arrested and faces charges of assault and unlawful confinement.

A 13-year-old girl was also arrested and is charged with unlawful confinement.