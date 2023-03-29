Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary charity looking for temporary homes for people fleeing Ukraine after massive influx

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 4:07 pm
Ukrainian evacuees Anastasiia Syrman, centre, holds her four-year-old daughter Varvara at a news conference highlighting the need for temporary housing in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Ukrainian evacuees Anastasiia Syrman, centre, holds her four-year-old daughter Varvara at a news conference highlighting the need for temporary housing in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary charity says it has found a temporary fix to a serious housing shortage an influx of Ukrainian evacuees has caused.

The Centre for Newcomers is seeking 100 hosts for families or individuals for a month while they find housing of their own.

Kelly Ernst, with the centre, says there has been a flood of Ukrainians trying to take advantage of a federal program allowing them to temporarily resettle in Canada.

The program has been extended until July and Ernst says he expects people will continue to flee the war-torn country until then.

READ MORE: ‘This will be life-changing’: Calgary couple helps over 30 Ukrainian families settle in the city

Ernst says many of the refugees may have landed in other parts of the country, but rents in Calgary are lower than larger centres like Vancouver and Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

He says some people have been sleeping at the airport and in at least one case were at a local homeless shelter.

Click to play video: '‘This will be life-changing:’ Calgary couple helps over 30 Ukrainian families settle in the city'
‘This will be life-changing:’ Calgary couple helps over 30 Ukrainian families settle in the city
UkraineCanadaWarWorldRussian Invasion Of UkraineCentre For NewcomersCalgary Ukrainians
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers