COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, risk index returns to moderate; outbreak at PRHC

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 returned to a moderate level following two new deaths and 53 new lab-confirmed cases, including five new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The index was at low for March 22 but returned to moderate with indicators as follows:

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index for March 29, 2023. Peterborough Public Health

Other viral respiratory indicators include low levels for respiratory emergency department visits and respiratory outbreaks. Respiratory hospital admissions and influenza test percent positivity are both at moderate level.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing several COVID-19 indicators that suggest increasing risk, including hospitalizations and wastewater signals,” said Donna Churipuy, director of health protection.

“We are reminding folks that the most important tool to protect yourself from severe illness is to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. You are eligible for a booster if it has been longer than six months since your last COVID-19 vaccine.”

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 140 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — two more since the March 22 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 53 since the March 22 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 66 — 118 reported on March 22 and 180 on March 15. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 606 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the March 22 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 15 inpatients as of March 29.

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 57 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, which remains unchanged since the Jan. 18, 2023 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,280 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,074 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since March 22:

Canterbury Gardens retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 27

retirement residence in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 27 Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24.

Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on March 24. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak on Unit C2 declared on March 23.

Outbreaks declared over since March 22:

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak was declared on March 15 and lifted on March 254.

long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak was declared on March 15 and lifted on March 254. Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 1 area) in Peterborough: Declared March 13 and lifted on March 23.

long-term care (Riverside 1 area) in Peterborough: Declared March 13 and lifted on March 23. Centennial Place long-term care (Millpond unit) in Millbrook: Declared March 4 and lifted on March 23.

The health unit has reported 241 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 410,839 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. There have been 34,747 booster doses over the last six months (25 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

Beginning in early April, COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted. Residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccination between March 29 to April 3 can visit a participating pharmacy or a GO-VAXX mobile clinic.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.