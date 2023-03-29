2 arrested, charged in Thompson, Man., stabbing

See more sharing options

A man and a woman are each facing aggravated assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Thompson, Man., Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they were called to an apartment complex on Ashberry Place in the northern Manitoba city around 6:35 a.m.

After officers knocked on doors in an attempt to find the victim, they were contacted by the local hospital about the arrival of a seriously-injured victim, a 38-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

He was transported to Winnipeg, where he remains in hospital, police said.

The suspects, a 48-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Thompson, were charged with aggravated assault and released pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.