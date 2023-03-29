Manitoba RCMP continue to seek information on man last seen in December

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they continue to search for a man who went missing in December of last year.

Police renewed their calls for information in the case of 28-year-old Thunder Gott, from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, who was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2022.

Missing man Thunder Gott, 28. Manitoba RCMP

Gott was last spotted on the morning of Jan. 3, about a half-kilometre north of Birch River, where he was seen walking along Highway 10 wearing a light-coloured spring jacket, running shoes, and a grey toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.