Manitoba RCMP continue to seek information on man last seen in December

Manitoba RCMP say they continue to search for a man who went missing in December of last year.
Police renewed their calls for information in the case of 28-year-old Thunder Gott, from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, who was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2022.
Gott was last spotted on the morning of Jan. 3, about a half-kilometre north of Birch River, where he was seen walking along Highway 10 wearing a light-coloured spring jacket, running shoes, and a grey toque.
Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
