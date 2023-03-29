Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP continue to seek information on man last seen in December

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 1:07 pm
Thunder Gott, 28, was last seen in late December of 2022. View image in full screen
Thunder Gott, 28, was last seen in late December of 2022. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they continue to search for a man who went missing in December of last year.

Police renewed their calls for information in the case of 28-year-old Thunder Gott, from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, who was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2022.

Missing man Thunder Gott, 28.
Missing man Thunder Gott, 28. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Missing man last spotted in Swan River found, Manitoba RCMP say

Gott was last spotted on the morning of Jan. 3, about a half-kilometre north of Birch River, where he was seen walking along Highway 10 wearing a light-coloured spring jacket, running shoes, and a grey toque.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy

 

RCMPmissing personManitoba RCMPMissing ManSwan River RCMPSapotaweyak Cree Nationbirch river
