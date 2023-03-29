EV company Trouvé Victory explores tenancy at Trent University research park in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian electric vehicle company Trouvé Victory is exploring possible tenancy at Trent University‘s Cleantech Commons research and innovation park in Peterborough, Ont.

The company and university announced Wednesday a new memorandum of understanding, building on an existing research MOU which leverages the university’s expertise in chemistry, biomaterials and material sciences. The company could use Trent’s green and research site for further research, new product development and pilot-scale operations.

Incorporated in 2019, Trouvé Victory plans to build vehicles using green hydrogen fuel cells, AI cockpits, rooftop solar photovoltaic panels and other cutting-edge technology. Mass production of its cars is planned in early 2025 in Canada (in the GTA), the U.S., the United Kingdom and Oman. The company has plans to fulfil an order of 5,000 vehicles in the coming year using its temporary facilities in Canada.

Cleantech Commons is a partnership between Trent University and the City of Peterborough, focusing on being a hub for green technology innovation.

“We are excited to welcome Trouvé to the Cleantech Commons community of clean, green and low-carbon innovators and entrepreneurs,” says Martin Yuill, executive director of Cleantech Commons.

“We believe that academic and entrepreneurial collaboration is fundamental to driving the discovery of new sustainable solutions and we look forward to the possibilities with Trouvé as they bring their innovative technologies to the market.”

Trent University says Trouvé’s considerations for future tenancy at Cleantech Commons include a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified pilot facility with an “advanced manufacturing pilot production space,” a product demonstration zone, research and development laboratories, and a community hub designed to serve stakeholders in the “advancement of a net-zero future for the automotive industry.”

The company’s website says it is working with universities, to develop co-op and intern programs that will provide students with hands-on learning experiences that could lead to possible employment.

“Perhaps our biggest reason for choosing Cleantech Commons is the link with Trent University and its excellent research team, with whom we plan close collaboration,” said Faruk K. Rama, chairman of Trouvé.

“Our facility will benefit from access to their talented graduates and post-doctoral fellows, plus, who can resist establishing a base in this naturally beautiful location and its proximity to the Greater Toronto Area?”

The company is currently finalizing a round of investment to fund the construction of its facilities worldwide.