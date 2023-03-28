Ramadan Challenge asks non-Muslims to fast for a day and raise money

Send this page to someone via email

The holy month of Ramadan is now well underway, which is a time of fasting and giving back to those less fortunate.

A couple of non-Muslim members of the Kingston, Ont., community decided to take part in the month, at least for one day, to help raise money for a worthy cause.

One of those people is Anne Munier, who really appreciates a cup of tea.

So when she took part in Kingston’s first-ever Ramadan Challenge, it wasn’t giving up food for a day that she found difficult.

“What I actually noticed more than the hunger though, was the lack of caffeine,” says Munier.

Munier was just one of a number of people who attempted the challenge.

She recommends that people give it a try.

“We’ll make sure you’re well fed at the end,” says Johanna Bryant, the organizer of the Kingston Ramadan Challenge.

Bryant says the challenge, which was inspired by a similar event in the United Kingdom, is a way to teach people about her culture.

“It’s low pressure, we just want you to try something new,” says Bryant.

“It’s a way to break down barriers.”

Friends, family and community members are encouraged to sponsor someone, who then fasts for a day.

The proceeds of Kingston’s Ramadan Challenge will all go to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

“It was great to be able to support something that was so important,” says Munier.

Both countries are still recovering from the earthquake that left over 1.5 million people homeless.

“Many people I heard saying that it is just kind of the last day on earth,” says Yasemin Korkmaz, a member of Kingston Turkish community.

While the number of people affected by the earthquake is staggering, organizers say they just want to help in any way that they can.

“Even to reach one person, it means a lot,” says Korkmaz.

Thanks to an event like this, all it takes to make that difference is skipping a couple of meals.