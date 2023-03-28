Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ramadan Challenge asks non-Muslims to fast for a day and raise money

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Ramadan Challenge'
Kingston Ramadan Challenge
WATCH: Non-Muslims in Kingston are fasting to help raise money for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The holy month of Ramadan is now well underway, which is a time of fasting and giving back to those less fortunate.

A couple of non-Muslim members of the Kingston, Ont., community decided to take part in the month, at least for one day, to help raise money for a worthy cause.

One of those people is Anne Munier, who really appreciates a cup of tea.

Read more: ‘Not even water?’: Toronto artist launches digital Ramadan storytelling initiative

So when she took part in Kingston’s first-ever Ramadan Challenge, it wasn’t giving up food for a day that she found difficult.

“What I actually noticed more than the hunger though, was the lack of caffeine,” says Munier.

Story continues below advertisement

Munier was just one of a number of people who attempted the challenge.

She recommends that people give it a try.

“We’ll make sure you’re well fed at the end,” says Johanna Bryant, the organizer of the Kingston Ramadan Challenge.

Bryant says the challenge, which was inspired by a similar event in the United Kingdom, is a way to teach people about her culture.

“It’s low pressure, we just want you to try something new,” says Bryant.

More on Canada

“It’s a way to break down barriers.”

Friends, family and community members are encouraged to sponsor someone, who then fasts for a day.

Trending Now

The proceeds of Kingston’s Ramadan Challenge will all go to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

“It was great to be able to support something that was so important,” says Munier.

Both countries are still recovering from the earthquake that left over 1.5 million people homeless.

“Many people I heard saying that it is just kind of the last day on earth,” says Yasemin Korkmaz, a member of Kingston Turkish community.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ramadan on a budget: How to eat healthy amid soaring grocery prices

While the number of people affected by the earthquake is staggering, organizers say they just want to help in any way that they can.

“Even to reach one person, it means a lot,” says Korkmaz.

Thanks to an event like this, all it takes to make that difference is skipping a couple of meals.

SyriaTurkeyMuslimIslamRamadanChallengeFASTRamadan Challenge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers