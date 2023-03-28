Drugs, weapons seized from B.C. home known for multiple fatal overdoses

RCMP in Campbell River, B.C., say they seized a variety of drugs and several weapons after they raided a home where four people have died of suspected drug overdoses in the last six years.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Ebert Drive on March 16, and arrested a 66-year old Campbell River woman and a 27-year-old Lower Mainland man.
Investigators seized $3,000 in cash along with 17 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 316 hydromorphone pills and several other prescription pills.
Officers also seized a replica handgun and a variety of weapons including bear spray and knives.
The suspects were released and are due back in court in June.
