Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, weapons seized from B.C. home known for multiple fatal overdoses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:52 pm
Cash, drugs and weapons seized during a raid of a home in Campbell River, B.C., earlier this month. View image in full screen
Cash, drugs and weapons seized during a raid of a home in Campbell River, B.C., earlier this month. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Campbell River, B.C., say they seized a variety of drugs and several weapons after they raided a home where four people have died of suspected drug overdoses in the last six years.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Ebert Drive on March 16, and arrested a 66-year old Campbell River woman and a 27-year-old Lower Mainland man.

Read more: Child porn investigations spike 105 per cent on part of Vancouver Island

Investigators seized $3,000 in cash along with 17 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 316 hydromorphone pills and several other prescription pills.

Officers also seized a replica handgun and a variety of weapons including bear spray and knives.

The suspects were released and are due back in court in June.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Campbell River bans drugs on public property'
City of Campbell River bans drugs on public property
CrimeDrugsOverdoseGunsWeaponsdrugs seizedFatal overdoseVancouver Island crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers