Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Reporter covering Nashville massacre shares she survived 2010 school shooting

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'NBC reporter covering Nashville school shooting reveals she was herself a school shooting survivor'
NBC reporter covering Nashville school shooting reveals she was herself a school shooting survivor
Joylyn Bukovac, a reporter with NBC affiliate WSMV, was reporting on the aftermath of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday when she revealed that she was herself a survivor of a school shooting. After her report, her outpouring of spontaneous emotion prompted a resident who was listening in from nearby to give Bukovac a hug.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nashville local news reporter opened up to viewers while covering the Covenant School massacre Monday, sharing her own ties to gun violence.

“Many of you might not know this, but I am actually a school shooting survivor,” WSMV4 reporter Joylyn Bukovac told viewers during the live report.

Speaking to the camera a short distance from where a former student opened fire, killing three adults and three children before being shot dead by police, Bukovac shared that the day’s events were “really bringing up some tough memories.”

Read more: ‘How is this still happening?’: Mass shooting survivor hijacks Nashville police livestream

Bukovac was in Grade 8 at Discovery Middle School in Madison, Ala., in 2010, when a student in the grade above opened fire in a hallway and killed a classmate.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was actually in the hallway when the gunman opened fire,” she recounted, adding that it took her two years to eventually open up about the traumatic event.

“I can’t even describe the shock (after the shooting),” Bukovac said, reminding caretakers to be “very gentle” with the survivors of Covenant School, and to “let them talk when they’re ready.”

Click to play video: '‘Aren’t you tired of this?’ Woman asks reporters during emotional call for U.S. gun control'
‘Aren’t you tired of this?’ Woman asks reporters during emotional call for U.S. gun control

“I’ve seen exactly what gun violence can do firsthand,” Bukovac said, recounting the fear and shock she experienced while waiting for police to secure the school.

Her outpouring of spontaneous emotion prompted a resident who was listening nearby to give Bukovac a hug.

In a follow-up interview with her station, she told viewers that her own experience left her with PTSD, but it also inspired her to become a reporter.

Story continues below advertisement

“If I could (help) just one family, one person … that would make sharing my story worth it,” she said.

Read more: ‘My beautiful Gabriel’: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing

Nashville police say Monday’s shooter was a former student of The Covenant School and was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

Trending Now

Police identified the victims on Twitter as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age nine; Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Click to play video: 'Nashville school shooting: Shooter legally bought 7 guns before attack, police say'
Nashville school shooting: Shooter legally bought 7 guns before attack, police say
Advertisement
More on World
School ShootingMass Shootingsnashville school shootingCovenant School ShootingCovenant School massacreCovenant School massacre NashvilleCovenant School massacre updatesJoylyn BukovacJoylyn Bukovac nashville school shootingJoylyn Bukovac reporterJoylyn Bukovac school shootingJoylyn Bukovac shootingreporter school shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers