Proposed vision statement announced for Saskatoon downtown event and entertainment district

Send this page to someone via email

The journey to the downtown event and entertainment district in Saskatoon looks to make further progress as city administration has now come up with the project’s vision statement and guiding principles.

“An event and entertainment district is a shared public space where every resident feels welcome and has a sense of belonging,” said Dan Willems, city director of technical services Tuesday.

“In Saskatoon, the vision for our downtown event and entertainment district is anchored around a new arena and convention centre, and made more accessible to everybody through the future bus rapid transit system,” Willems added.

According to a city news release, the proposed vision statement and guiding principles are an important start toward planning for the district.

Story continues below advertisement

Vision Statement

A safe and vibrant downtown is a welcoming and inclusive place for all people to come together in cooperative spirit. The district supports a strong economy, strengthens our diverse community, and attracts people to live, work and play in the downtown.

Guiding Principles

reconciliation by honouring Indigenous Peoples, histories, languages and culture

a distinctive identity through placemaking/placekeeping

architectural and public realm design excellence

reliable and efficient transportation options

downtown density with a focus on housing

leadership in sustainability and resiliency

a robust and diverse community

a healthy and safe community

“The guiding principles have been pulled from a variety of different documents that city council has already approved over the years – that includes the strategic plan, the official community plan, Imagine Idlewild, and many of our other planning documents as well,” said Lesley Anderson, director of planning and development.

“These pull together some of the key ideas and initiatives that this council has really found to be foundational for our city,” said Anderson.

Anderson added each piece of the project along the way will be tested against these guiding principles.

Read more: Final decision on new downtown event district in Saskatoon delayed

Ward 6 city councillor Cynthia Block expressed concern about the current city infrastructure aging and said the district will make Saskatoon a more efficient city.

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Saskatoon’s downtown revitalization strategy part of planning for the future, city councilor says

“Right now what we have for constraints at SaskTel Centre and our convention center, mean that in ten or fifteen years we’re going to be in a lot of trouble if we don’t plan now for the future,” said Block.

“If we don’t do something right now to plan for the future, it’s not going to get less expensive in Saskatoon.”

The city said work is currently being done to prepare a preliminary funding and concept plan, and residents can expect a report to council sometime this summer.

City council will vote on the proposed vision statement and guiding principles at Wednesday’s council meeting.