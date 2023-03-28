Menu

Crime

‘Deeply disappointed’: Gandhi statue beheaded at Simon Fraser University

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'SFU Gandhi statue beheaded'
SFU Gandhi statue beheaded
Mounties are investigating after a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, located near the SFU art gallery on Burnaby Mountain, was beheaded. A security guard noticed the vandalism Monday evening while on patrol.
Simon Fraser University says it’s “deeply disappointed” that a statue of Indian peace activist Mahatma Gandhi was beheaded at its Burnaby Mountain campus this week.

In a Tuesday tweet, the university said the damaged bust has been removed and SFU Galleries will determine the “next steps.”

“SFU is aware of vandalism that has significantly damaged a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi located on SFU’s Burnaby campus,” it wrote.

“We are deeply disappointed that someone would do such an act. Vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated.”

Burnaby RCMP said it responded to a report of theft and mischief on campus around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, and was advised that “the head of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi had been stolen.”

“Police have canvassed the area for surveillance footage, spoken to witnesses in the area and are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to please call Burnaby RCMP,” wrote Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an emailed statement.

Gandhi, famed for his nonviolent resistance against British colonization of India, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times. He was a lawyer and political ethicist, who also worked in South Africa.

Trending Now

Some activists have called for the removal of Gandhi statues from university campuses around the world, citing concerns and evidence he was racist toward Black people and Africans.

In its Twitter thread, SFU said it recognizes the damaging of the statue “is upsetting to members of the university community.” It encouraged anyone in need of assistance to reach out to student support and services.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

