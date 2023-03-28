Menu

Canada

Guelph, Ont. approves $115.5-million south end rec centre project

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 28, 2023 4:04 pm
New South End Rec Centre in Guelph will be scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. View image in full screen
New South End Rec Centre in Guelph will be scheduled to open in the fall of 2026. City of Guelph
Shovels will soon hit the ground on a new recreation centre at the south end of Guelph, Ont.

Work on the $115.5-million project is scheduled to begin in the fall and it is expected to take around three years to complete.

The proposed building with have two ice pads, an aquatic centre with competition-sized pool, double gymnasium, walking track and multi-purpose rooms.

“This is an important investment for our community’s future as we create a space that will bring people together for years to come,” said Guelph deputy chief administrative officer, Jayne Holmes.

Read more: Housing, community projects and social issues highlight Guelph mayor’s state of the city address

Council on Tuesday finalized the project after approving an additional $35.5 million to the overall cost. Most of that additional cost will be covered by development charges with the taxpayer on the hook for the remaining $1.8 million.

Some of the additional costs were borne from the COVID-19 pandemic,  according to mayor Cam Guthrie, who had indicated earlier that the longer a project is delayed, the more expensive it is going to be.

“Beyond the financial cost of the project, the need is so great that it was important to get on with it,” Guthrie said.

Read more: Guelph city council to vote on the future of its sports dome

The new recreation centre will be located near the Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School on Clair Road in an ever-growing section of Guelph.

Guthrie said, “This project is not only warranted for the existing residents living in the south end, but more so warranted for the 15,000 to 20,000 more people that will be coming to our city.”

But he also says it won’t be just for residents living in that area.

“Adding this rec centre will increase capacity and options for the services provided there across a compliment of rec centre across the communities.”

