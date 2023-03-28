Menu

Canada

1 dead, 911 caller pulls another person from Ottawa house fire: Fire services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 1:47 pm
Ottawa Fire truck. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire truck. Global News
One person was found dead inside a burning west Ottawa bungalow, where firefighters say a 911 caller was able to break a window and pull a second person from the early morning house fire.

Ottawa Fire Services say firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported “big flames and smoke,” coming from single-family bungalow in Kanata, a west Ottawa suburb.

The 911 caller pulled one person from the house, who firefighters then treated at the scene.

Firefighters had to evacuate the house shortly after arriving because of a backdraft explosion, when air rushes into an oxygen-depleted fire, at the back of the house.

Firefighters found one person inside once they were able to put out most of the flames and search the home.

Fire services say they were the only person found inside.

