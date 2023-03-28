Manitoba’s homelessness strategy continues with $6.87M in community-led solutions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is continuing its efforts toward helping to end homelessness by spending $6.87 million on community-led solutions, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Tuesday.

“Our government understands that addressing homelessness calls for a coordinated multi-faceted approach that includes community-led solutions to meet the needs of people who are precariously housed or experiencing homelessness,” said Squires.

The money is going toward strengthening existing services, helping those experiencing homelessness, and providing support to prevent homelessness across Manitoba. A large portion of those funds, $4.68 million, will extend support for youth transitioning out of care, the minister noted.

“Samaritan House is grateful for the continuing support to have a year-round emergency overnight shelter in all weather,” said Barbara McNish, executive director of Samaritan House Ministries.

“This funding and support for homelessness helps ensure people have a safe and warm place to sleep, have a meal and connect.”

And an additional $1.3 million will be going toward support for housing until 2025. The money will extend the Manitoba Non-Profit Association to support 19 organizations, including the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation and Westman Immigrant Services.

“This funding will allow us to expand our homeless outreach mentoring services in Brandon. With this investment, our organization will now have the resources to hire additional staff, who will provide direct support at street level to those experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Stephanie Lockerby, executive director of Community Health and Housing Association Westman Region Inc.

Manitoba will be launching an application process later in the spring to create a Community Advisory Committee to support the implementation of the homelessness strategy.