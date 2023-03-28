‘He’s most precious to us’: Sister of missing Moncton man asks New Brunswickers for help

Send this page to someone via email

Sharron Macdonald has been spending the past 10 days waiting for a phone call, hoping someone has found her brother Brian Lewis.

On March 18, the special care home where her 72-year-old brother lived contacted Macdonald to let her know he hadn’t returned for lunch.

She said she and her husband went driving around town, hoping to spot him.

“At suppertime, the home called me again and he hadn’t come home for supper,” she said.

“At that point we decided to call the RCMP. Without medications for his diabetes we were very concerned.”

View image in full screen Brian Lewis was last seen on Park Street in Moncton on March 18. Provided/RCMP

Macdonald said Lewis has several health issues, including Type 1 diabetes, mobility issues and possible early onset dementia.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen on Park Street in downtown Moncton that evening.

“(The RCMP) found (Lewis’) car in Searsville, up close to Sussex on one of the back roads,” she said.

The front window was broken, and Lewis’ walker and cane were still inside.

Macdonald is concerned for her brother’s well-being as he normally needs to take insulin four times a day.

“Somebody somewhere out there has to know where he is, and I’m just asking the public that they call the RCMP and give them the information,” she said.

Codiac RCMP issued a press release on March 19 asking for the public’s help locating the man, describing Lewis as being five -feet-six-inches tall and weighing roughly 125 pounds with blue eyes, grey hair and a mustache.

Macdonald said he was wearing jeans, a black jacket and a baseball cap when he went missing.

Global News contacted the Codiac RCMP on Tuesday for comment.

Macdonald describes her brother as a kind person, having taken care of their late mother before her death.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s most precious to us,” she said.

“He would give you the shirt off his back and I know that a lot of people say that when they have somebody missing but Brian was that type of a person.”