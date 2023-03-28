U.S.-Canada migration ‘crisis’ has Republicans, Democrats sparring on Capitol Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Republicans and Democrats are doing battle Tuesday over what one side calls a “crisis” of illegal immigration at the Canada-U.S. border.

Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security say their Republican counterparts are trying to manufacture a non-existent crisis.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), chairman of the homeland security oversight subcommittee, says border patrol agents are ill-equipped to deal with an increase in migrants entering the U.S. from Canada.

But Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) cites statistics showing there were more encounters during the Trump administration, which redirected resources to the southern border.

Up until Saturday, it was Canada that was dealing with a flood of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. at unofficial entry points like Roxham Road in Quebec.

That all changed after President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed a new agreement Friday to block the movement of would-be claimants between official border crossings.