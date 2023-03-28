Sawed-off shotgun seized after wanted man’s arrest in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun after arresting a wanted man in the city’s North End Monday.
Police say officers noticed the man, identified as a suspect in a firearm investigation, getting into a cab in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
The cab was pulled over and the man was arrested without incident, although police say he tried to take off on foot.
Police say the modified double-barrel shotgun, equipped with a scope, was found in the cab.
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges.
The accused remains in police custody.
