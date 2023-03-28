Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Sawed-off shotgun seized after wanted man’s arrest in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 12:42 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun after arresting a wanted man in the city’s North End Monday.

Police say officers noticed the man, identified as a suspect in a firearm investigation, getting into a cab in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The cab was pulled over and the man was arrested without incident, although police say he tried to take off on foot.

Read more: Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home

Police say the modified double-barrel shotgun, equipped with a scope, was found in the cab.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges.

The accused remains in police custody.

