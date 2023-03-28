Sawed-off shotgun seized after wanted man’s arrest in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun after arresting a wanted man in the city’s North End Monday.

Police say officers noticed the man, identified as a suspect in a firearm investigation, getting into a cab in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The cab was pulled over and the man was arrested without incident, although police say he tried to take off on foot.

Police say the modified double-barrel shotgun, equipped with a scope, was found in the cab.

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges.

The accused remains in police custody.

Story continues below advertisement