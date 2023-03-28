Menu

Health

Physician assistant licensing legislation introduced in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:45 pm
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says physician assistants will help meet the health care needs of Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says physician assistants will help meet the health care needs of Saskatchewan. Dave Parsons / Global News
Saskatchewan brought in an act Tuesday to regulate physician assistants under the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.

The province claims the introduction of this role will add more skilled workers to the provincial health system.

Read more: Health-care advocates urge B.C. to hire physician assistants to assist doctors

“Licensing and integrating physician assistants into our health care teams will help meet the health care needs of Saskatchewan people,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“We are making key investments in 2023-24 to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care workers, including physicians, nurses and other health professionals.”

Physician assistants practise medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician.

The province said they fill duties like patient examinations, prescribing meds, and ordering and interpreting tests.

Read more: Could physician assistants help with Canada’s health-care staffing crisis?

“This is a vital step in effectively introducing physician assistants (PAs) into the province at a critical time when the health care system has been stretched to the limit. Regulating PAs through the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan means that PAs in the province will be required to follow standards for competency, safety, and ethics like other regulated health professionals in the region,” said Todd Bryden, Saskatchewan director of the Canadian Association of Physician Assistants.

Trending Now

The government of Saskatchewan said it anticipates this introduction will reduce wait times, improve patient discharge times and decrease the length of hospital stays.

The 2023-24 provincial budget set aside $1.3 million to create 12 physician assistant positions in the province.

The province added it consulted with stakeholders before the announcement, including the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Medical Association, and the Canadian Association of Physician Assistants.

Click to play video: 'Physician assistants not yet implemented in Saskatchewan'
Physician assistants not yet implemented in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan News Regina News Health Government of Saskatchewan Legislation Physicians physician assistants
