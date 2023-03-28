Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 28

Send this page to someone via email

Addressing healthcare challenges in the Saskatchewan budget, broomball championships hit the ice in Saskatoon, and family vacations to Disneyland in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Healthcare is focus of budget: Sask. health minister

The Saskatchewan government is promising record spending on healthcare in its 2023 budget.

Some of the challenges facing healthcare are recruitment, staffing and an aging population.

Health Minister Paul Merriman looks at how he believes measures in the budget will address those issues and improve the system.

2023 Juvenile Broomball Championships take place in Saskatoon

The 2023 Juvenile Broomball Championships are set to get underway at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

Stacey Silzer, executive director of the Saskatchewan Broomball Association, explains what broomball is and why it is growing in popularity.

She also has detail on how to catch the action at the championships.

Magical family getaway to Disneyland: Travel Tips

It’s the best of both worlds — a trip to Disneyland followed by a Disney Wonder cruise put together by the experts at Uniglobe Travel.

Karen Katelnikoff recently returned from a trip to Disneyland followed by the cruise and recalls some of the highlights of the trip.

Jamie Milton explains why Disneyland is an ideal place for a family vacation and looks at the deal of the day.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, March 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, March 28.

