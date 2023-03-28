Menu

Education

Hiring begins for Saskatchewan’s online teaching service

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 11:18 am
Education Minister Dustin Duncan says job postings are up for Sask DLC teaching positions. View image in full screen
Education Minister Dustin Duncan says job postings are up for Sask DLC teaching positions. Derek Putz / Global News
Recruiting has begun for Saskatchewan’s new distance learning corporation (DLC), which aims to offer online courses for students in kindergarten to Grade 12.

The Government of Saskatchewan said it is looking to fill 90 teaching positions.

Read more: ‘Erosion of the publicly funded system’: Sask. educators decry budget results

Sask DLC will have 150 teachers, with 60 of them being transferred from the Sun West School Division.

The province said staffing opportunities are available at the main office in Kenaston, as well as the nine regional campuses in Estevan, La Ronge, Moose Jaw, Neilburg, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Swift Current and Yorkton.

It noted positions are also available for roles like human resources and corporate services support.

Read more: Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools facing shortfall of millions after budget snub

“The number of staff available to students through Sask DLC will ensure that students have access to high-quality education,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“The opportunity to have staff connected to students across the province will ensure students are supported at the local level.”

The province said each campus will have teachers, principals and support positions.

Trending Now

Teachers employed by Sask DLC will be members of of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation after a memorandum of understanding was signed.

Student registration is expected to begin in April.

Job positions can be found on the Sask DLC website.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSchoolEducationGovernment of SaskatchewanTeachersonline learningonline coursesDistance EducationSask DLCdistance learning corporation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

