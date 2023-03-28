COVID-19: HKPR reports 100th death in Kawartha Lakes; outbreak lifted at Haliburton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kawartha Lakes recently recorded its 100th COVID-related death since the pandemic was declared, according to the latest data from the area’s health unit.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering March 19 to March 25 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 47 — down from 52 reported on March 21 and 56 reported on March 14 — with 19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and 16 in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 167 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the March 21 update with a death in Kawartha Lakes (details unavailable). Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 100 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 57 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: There were two new hospitalizations since the March 21 update. There was no new intensive care admissions. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 517 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday — down from eight reported a week ago.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: 975 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,817 cases in 2022 and there have been 13,099 total cases since the pandemic was declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 596 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 102 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since the March 21 update include:

Hope Street Terrace long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak was declared March 28.

long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak was declared March 28. Christian Horizons (house 7) group home in Cobourg: Outbreak was declared on March 23.

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Haliburton long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20.

long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20. Extendicare Port Hop e long-term care in Port Hope: Outbreak declared in the Penryn Unit on March 14.

e long-term care in Port Hope: Outbreak declared in the Penryn Unit on March 14. Streamway Villa long-term care in Cobourg: Outbreak declared on March 13.

Outbreaks declared over since March 21:

