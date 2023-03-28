Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest northeast of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer and a suspect are dead following an attack in Louiseville, northeast of Montreal in the Mauricie region.

According to provincial police, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police were called to intervene in a dispute in an apartment building near Saint-Laurent Avenue, where the suspect was allegedly uttering threats.

At the scene, the suspect allegedly attacked the female police officer, identified as Sgt. Maureen Breau, with a sharp object. Breau, an officer for over 20 years, then fell from the second story of the building. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

Read more: Police officer shot following foot chase in downtown Montreal

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was then shot and killed after two additional police officers arrived at the scene, police says.

Story continues below advertisement

A second police officer was injured, but his life is not in danger.

The BEI has taken over the investigation.

This is the ninth police officer in Canada to be killed in the line of duty in the past six months.

More to come.