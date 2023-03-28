Menu

Environment

‘Very concerned’ Vernon residents hold anti-fracking rally

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 9:35 am
Vernon residents hold rally against fracking
Vernon residents say that fracked gas is one of BC's fastest-growing climate problems and they want the government to consider greener options. They voiced their concerns at a rally this afternoon, Jasmine King has more.
Vernon, B.C., residents say that fracked gas is one of B.C.’s fastest-growing climate problems and they want the government to consider greener options.

The signs and speeches of demonstrators Monday afternoon hoped to send a message about fracking and the liquid natural gas industry in the province.

“We’re just trying to make sure that people understand what is going on now and what is being planned for our province for the future,” said protestor Janet Parkins, adding that there is “no good reason for us to continue this industry.”

Okanagan Basin Water Board helping prepare residents for climate change

Those who took part in the rally stood outside Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office and said they had one goal.

“We want a discontinuation of fracking in this province,” Parkins said. “There are many areas in the world, many European countries, many states, even Quebec, who have banned fracking.”

Frack Free BC held rallies in over 40 communities across the province. This comes as the provincial government approved the Cedar LNG project.

Trending Now

“We’re very concerned, said Eli Pivnick, a member of Climate Action Now. “We don’t have much more time. The temperatures are rising fast.”

“Even though we keep having the Canadian government and the B.C. government put out new goals for how much we’re going to reduce greenhouse gases, we never hit the targets. They need much more of a push to do the right thing.”

Read more: North Okanagan students share climate projects at youth summit

Protestors say that although the effects aren’t felt as much in the valley, they hit each part of the province differently.

“Indigenous people are suffering from environmental degradation,” Parkins said. “They’re suffering negative health effects. Those of us here are really quite unaware of what’s going on up there. For no valuable purpose, we are ruining their lives, their livelihoods.”

Local groups want to see the government consider more renewable energy options in the near future.

Climate ChangeVernonProtestNorth OkanaganRallyfrackingLiquid Natural GasClimate Action NowCedar LNG ProjectFrack Free BCFracking Rally
