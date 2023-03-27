Soon you can help choose the new name of the Saskatchewan Liberal Party

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party will go into the 2024 election with a new name.

The party is doing a full rebrand including its name, logo and some policies. It hopes to reengage the public and make it clear they are not the federal Liberal party. The party will open up to suggestions from the broader public in a few weeks.

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party hosted its annual general meeting on Saturday. Members voted 88 per cent in favor to change the party name.

The group is looking towards the future and will possibly even drop the word ‘liberal’ from its new name. It is the first time the name will change since the split from the federal party in 2009.

“Being a public liberal is not easy in Saskatchewan, but that is par for the course. We have been thinking about this for a long time. By making it public we want to give people the opportunity to help sculpt the party that they want to see. We are servants that work for the people,” Jeff Walters, current Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader said.

“We really want a public search for the new name. We want it to be a bottom-up process. We will set up a process for the public at large to submit their suggestions. Anyone can submit a name, it can never hurt, but personally, I would rather not have an animal name, that has kind of been done,” Walters said.