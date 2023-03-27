Saskatchewan RCMP seize fentanyl, cash in ‘significant’ drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl among other drugs in an investigation in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Forty-one-year-old Keenan Leith Ireland was arrested at a residence in Hodgeville, Sask., on March 23. Officers seized cash, 2.5 kg of meth, one kilogram of fentanyl, 0.5 kg of cocaine and small vials of cannabis resin.

A search of a second residence found an additional nine ounces of meth and half an ounce of cocaine.

“Fentanyl is a very potent opioid pain reliever and is sometimes mixed with other street drugs. It can take many forms: a colourful powder, chunks, pills or patches. The fentanyl seized as part of this investigation was multi-coloured,” says Supt. Glenn Church, Officer in Charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT).

“A few grains of fentanyl can be enough to kill you – I hope the quantity we have seized in this investigation can help to paint a picture of the magnitude of the danger this drug leaves in our communities if it is untraced.

“This was a significant seizure which will greatly impact the supply of the lethal drugs originally destined for southwest Saskatchewan.”

Ireland is charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, as well as possession of each drug. He is also charged with possessing the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

He made his first appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court Friday. His next appearance is set for Wednesday.