Princeton, B.C. in mourning after death of young hockey coach

Send this page to someone via email

A tight-knit B.C. community is in mourning after tragically losing one of its own.

Morton Johnston, 25, from Princeton, B.C., was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon, while en route to a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League hockey match in Revelstoke.

B.C. Highway Patrol RCMP said Monday they were notified just after 2 p.m. March 26 of a car having gone off the road near Old Hedley Road and Bromley Cres in Princeton.

“The vehicle involved was a 2009 Toyota Corolla and was located approximately 20-30 feet down an embankment,” RCMP said in a statement.

2:14 Junior Hockey: KIJHL looking for financial aid from federal and provincial governments

Johnston, the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

He was the Princeton Posse’s assistant coach and was on his way to Game 6 in the conference championship at the time of the crash.

According to a league statement, the team received news of the fatal crash at around 4:30 p.m., just prior to the game, and made the decision to play in his honour with the support and encouragement of his family. They won the game.

2:22 New firehall and housing opening soon in Princeton

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said the tight-knit community is still trying to make sense of the tragic news.

“As a community, we are still trying to digest this horrible accident,” Coyne said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the family and everyone who Mort’s life touched.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the investigation into the fatal crash is being conducted by Princeton RCMP and is in the very early stages.

“All avenues of investigation are being considered, however, charges are not expected,” he said.

No further information is available at this time, however, Princeton RCMP is asking that any motorists who may have witnessed this vehicle or have dash-cam video contact lead investigator Const. Goddard at 250-295-6911 and refer to file number 2023-374.