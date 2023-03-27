Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Montreal under fire for alleged inaction following allegations of racism

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Montreal under fire for failing to take action following allegations of racism'
City of Montreal under fire for failing to take action following allegations of racism
WATCH: The City of Montreal is once again coming under fire for failing to do enough to address allegations of discrimination within its workforce. Alleged victims say they have lost faith in the administration. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, this comes one day before the City is set to deliver its progress report on the fight against discrimination and systemic racism.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Montreal’s municipal opposition party is once again calling out the Plante administration for failing to stamp out discrimination within the City’s workforce.

“They’re flying blind,” claimed Alan DeSousa, Ensemble Montréal city councillor and borough mayor for Saint-Laurent.

“They don’t know the extent of the problem.”

In an email obtained by Global News that was sent to division heads and boroughs last week, the City asked leaders to identify formal or informal complaints of discrimination that happened in 2022 within the various departments.

Recipients were given 24 hours to respond.

“This is improvisation that is really, really shocking,” DeSousa told reporters at city hall.

Opposition party members claim that the City should already have this information since, according to them, in response to their calls last week for an independent investigation into discrimination allegations, the City responded that now is the time for action and not more documentation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calls for independent investigation into allegations of racism among Montreal’s workforce

“I’m wondering what is the administration going to come up with as an argument against an independent inquiry,” said Alba Stella Zúñiga Ramos, Ensemble Montréal city councillor for the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

The City is also facing backlash from one anti-racism lobby group, whose members  allege the president of the executive committee, Dominique Ollivier, brushed off a racism complaint by a racialized member of the City’s anti-racism commissioner’s office.

More on Canada

“Basically dismissing her complaints about having been the victim of racism, while she was delivering a diversity and inclusion session,” explained Alain Babineau, director on issues of racial profiling and public safety with the Red Coalition.

The group has filed a complaint with the Quebec Municipal Commission, a provincial body which oversees municipal affairs.

Read more: Quebec premier critical over Montreal’s choice for anti-racism commissioner

However, the Red Coalition also blasts Ensemble Montréal.

“They also have to take some responsibility, some blame, because some of their members were aware of this situation and should’ve been really pushing the City to take action on this, and they didn’t,” Babineau told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a City of Montreal spokesperson, the email that was sent to division heads last week, “is a normal administrative process, which is done periodically by the City’s human resources.”

The City also says Ollivier will respond to the allegations against her when she and the administration give a progress report Tuesday on the city’s fight against discrimination.

Click to play video: 'Montreal opposition demands independent investigation into racism allegations from city workers'
Montreal opposition demands independent investigation into racism allegations from city workers
Related News
Global Montreal At 5:30Valerie PlanteSystemic Racismmontreal racismracism allegationsMontreal Employee ComplaintsMontreal Employees
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers