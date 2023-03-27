Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont.’s LaSalle Causeway to have alternating lane closures Wednesday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 2:35 pm
The LaSalle Causeway will close alternating lanes this Wednesday due to emergency work. View image in full screen
The LaSalle Causeway will close alternating lanes this Wednesday due to emergency work. Global News
Public Services and Procurement Canada is advising motorists of alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for emergency repair work.

The work will cause the alternating lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed by one day, Public Services and Procurement Canada says.

It also encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge.

