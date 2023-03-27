Kingston, Ont.’s LaSalle Causeway to have alternating lane closures Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Public Services and Procurement Canada is advising motorists of alternating lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway for emergency repair work.

The work will cause the alternating lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed by one day, Public Services and Procurement Canada says.

It also encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge.