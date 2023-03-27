Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada sanctions more Iran guard corps members, police after Toronto rally criticism

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 11:28 am
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly rises during Question Period, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa is adding more Iranian individuals and companies to its sanctions list after the government faced heavy criticism at a diaspora event this weekend.

The new sanctions apply to eight people, as well as a company that creates armoured vehicles and a cybersecurity training institute.

The Tehran commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran’s military known as the IRGC, is on the list, as are officials involved in using drones and ballistic missiles in regions of Iran populated by minority groups.

Read more: U.S. launches ‘precision airstrikes’ in Syria after American worker killed by drone

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says “it’s time to end the cycle of violence and to forge a new path built on peace, security and stability” in Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

The sanctions follow criticism of the Liberals this weekend at a large rally called the Tirgan Festival at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, where multiple speakers called on Ottawa to list the entire IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has argued that doing so would punish Canadians who were drafted into Iran’s military by force, but activist Masih Alinejad told the rally that Trudeau’s reluctance means he is at fault for Canadians dying when the IRGC shot down Flight PS752 in 2020.

Click to play video: 'Biden speaks about U.S. airstrikes in Syria following death of American contractor'
Biden speaks about U.S. airstrikes in Syria following death of American contractor
CanadaIransanctionsIran Sanctionsiran protestIRGCIslamic Revolutionary Guard CorpsTirgan Festival
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers