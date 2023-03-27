Tweed, Ont. to receive $1.2M to help with last summer’s tornado cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing $5.5 million to 22 small municipalities affected by significant weather events in 2022.

The province says the funding will assist with clearing downed trees and other debris and forest regeneration to protect against future weather risks like forest fires.

The municipality of Tweed, hard hit by a tornado in July 2022, will be receiving just over $1.2 million as part of the announcement.

“Our residents have been living under an umbrella of fear since the July 24th tornado worrying about potential forest fires and flooding,” said Don DeGenova, mayor of Tweed. “Tweed Municipal Council and staff worked tirelessly with the province for assistance on behalf of those residents. Today Minister (of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon) Smith and our MPP Ric Bresee have answered that call and we are extremely grateful for this support, which will help alleviate some of our concerns.”

In 2022, parts of southern and eastern Ontario experienced severe weather events, including a thunderstorm in May and a tornado in July, damaging public roads, forest access roads and thousands of hectares of Crown and private forests.

“We heard from small municipalities hardest hit by last year’s extreme weather that they need support to address public safety concerns,” said Smith.

“With today’s announcement, we are ensuring municipalities are able to recover from these weather events and build a strong Ontario.”

According to the province, the funding is being provided on a one-time basis for municipalities that sought financial support to assist with cleanup and forest regeneration efforts.

“This funding will help restore these communities – providing peace of mind for their residents, and protecting the well-being of their forests,” said Bresee, parliamentary assistant to the minister of natural resources and forestry.

“Together, they withstood the ordeal of a natural disaster on their own doorstep, and we’re taking action to ensure their future safety.”